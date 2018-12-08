Installation of Mql5 product by Yesmrsamuel

Introduction

This Post is a step by step guild on how to install any of my product/indicators available on mql5.com

Case Sturdy DoAid





Installation



To successfully install DoAid And FxParade on your Mt4 terminal, make sure you already have mt4 software installed on your computer, if not click here or contact your Forex broker website to get there own installation setup for metatrader4.





Procedure





From your Mt4 termina Press Ctrl+T on your computer Keyboard to Open/Close "Terminal" window.

"Terminal" window

Press Ctrl+T





Click on Market at the bottom of your terminal Window then,form top right of terminal window type " YesMrSamuel " in the search box, to locate DoAid and other great indicators,or click here to locate " YesMrSamuel " on metaquotes website known as mql5..









Click on DoAid and FxParade one after the other and follow the instruction.if need assistant click here.































































































































