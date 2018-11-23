(23 NOVEMBER 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Markets mixed

Following a decline in shares due to weak corporate earnings and growth worries, European markets are opening in the green, supported by banks and technology sectors. At market opening, the UK FTSE 100 index (-9.15% year-to-date) is trading up 0.36%, Germany’s DAX and Spain’s IBEX 35 have risen 0.47% and 0.40% respectively, with the Euro STOXX 50 ahead by 0.38%. Asian shares are trading in the opposite direction, with Chinese shares declining amid worries of a growth slowdown and pessimism from analysts about improvement in equities and a breakthrough in the trade war at the G20 meeting. Both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the blue-chip CSI 300 ended the week at -0.35% and -2.21% respectively. Japan’s Nikkei and Australian ASX 200 closed at +0.65% and +0.44 respectively.

By Vincent Mivelaz



