GOLD: Turns Lower On Price Failure, Threatens Further Weakness

GOLD turns lower on price failure as it threatens further weakness. On the downside, support comes in at the 1,210.00 level where a break will turn attention to the 1,200.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move lower towards the 1,190.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure targeting the 1,180.00 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1,230.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,240.00 level. A turn above there will expose the 1,250.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,260.00 level. All in all, GOLD looks to weaken further lower







