EURUSD: Outlook Remains Lower With Eyes On Key Support

EURUSD: The pair may have closed higher the past week but could see a move lower following its price reversal on Friday (see daily chart). On the downside, support lies at the 1.1600 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1550 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.1500 level. Below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 1.1450. Conversely, resistance comes in at 1.1650 level with a break through there opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1700 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1750 level where a break will expose the 1.1800 level. All in all, EURUSD may have closed higher but faces pullback threats.







