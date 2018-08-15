The result of trade for 2018 (7.5 months)
The result of trade for 2018 (7.5 months)

15 August 2018
Sergey Belov
Sergey Belov
Hello, colleagues traders!

I want to share with you the results of trading my expert advisor Silver Line on EURGBP pair.



SilverLine EA - Signal for EURGBP



Trade is conducted from January 1, 2018 in a fully automatic mode.

To date, the signal of the expert advisor takes 110 place in the rating on the MQL service.


SilverLine EA - Rating



In May, the initial deposit was withdrawn. Now only profit works on the account.

For an incomplete eight months, the EA's profit is 433%



SilverLine EA - Signal



Below is a graph of the profits splitted by months. On average, the profit per month is approximately 26%.



SilverLine EA - Monthly Gain





If you have questions, please write me in personal mail. I will gladly answer.

I wish you good profits!
