The result of trade for 2018 (7.5 months)

Hello, colleagues traders!

































Trade is conducted from January 1, 2018 in a fully automatic mode.





To date, the signal of the expert advisor takes 110 place in the rating on the MQL service.













In May, the initial deposit was withdrawn. Now only profit works on the account.





For an incomplete eight months, the EA's profit is 433%

























Below is a graph of the profits splitted by months. On average, the profit per month is approximately 26%.

































If you have questions, please write me in personal mail. I will gladly answer.





I wish you good profits!