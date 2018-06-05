05.06.2018

Gold managed to hold a tight trading zone.

Market facing Intraday support level at 1282 where as long as market holding above the chance for another advance wave toward 1318 may hit the market.

Below 1282 more drop toward 1265 zone will be expected.

Support Resistance Level 1 1282 1300 Level 2 1265 1308 Level 3 1240 1318





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