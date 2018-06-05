Gold
Analytics & Forecasts

Gold

5 June 2018, 20:31
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
232
05.06.2018

Gold managed to hold a tight trading zone.

Market facing Intraday support level at 1282 where as long as market holding above the chance for another advance wave toward 1318 may hit the market.

Below 1282 more drop toward 1265 zone will be expected.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1282    1300
Level 21265    1308
Level 31240    1318


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