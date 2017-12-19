(19 DECEMBER 2017)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Dollar doves flap

With a warning from US Federal Reserve banker Neel Kashkari that increasing interest could trigger a recession, dollar doves are alive and vocal. We believe they will prevail enough to block some additional hikes. We are seller of USD in the mid-run against high yielding emerging market and G10 currencies.

Last week meeting the Fed voted for a 0.25% hike and increased its 2018 real GDP forecast, reflecting the boost of tax reform. Yet the policy projections were left broadly unchanged.

By Peter Rosenstreich