EA Generator Pro - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22005 Detailed description - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713891
Советник Generator Pro - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/22005 Подробное описание - https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/713543
*.txt files - are strategies for Generator Pro. This is an array of set of parameters of virtual strategies.
You should place the *.txt file in the MQL4/files folder and in the tester/files folder.
To activate these files in the settings of the adviser you need to set the parameter Trade_Mode = From_File. And set MagicNumber = (number from file name). And also check that the period and the symbol matches the file name.
GeneratorPro_PP_XXXYYY_1234.txt (where PP is the period in minutes, XXXYYY is the currency pair, 1234 is the Magic Number)
Content (оглавление):
I. STRATEGIES-1
1) Strategy-1-EURUSD-M15
2) Strategy-1-USDJPY-M15
3) Strategy-1-EURJPY-M15
4) Strategy-1-USDCAD-M15
II. STRATEGIES-2
1) Strategy-2-EURUSD-M15
2) Strategy-2-USDCAD-M15
III. COMBINATION-1
1) Combination-1-EURUSD (Strategy-1-EURUSD-M15, Strategy-2-EURUSD-M15)
2) Combination-1-USDCAD (Strategy-1-USDCAD-M15, Strategy-2-USDCAD-M15)
IV. TREND&ANTITREND (Combination EA)
1) Trend&AntiTrend-EURUSD-M15
2) Trend&AntiTrend-USDCAD-M15 & USDCAD2-M15
3) Trend&AntiTrend-USDJPY-M15
4) Trend&AntiTrend-AUDCAD-M15
5) Trend&AntiTrend-NZDCAD-M15
6) Trend&AntiTrend-AUDNZD-M15
V. STRATEGIES-5 (Black Point Auto EA)
1) Strategy-5-EURUSD-M15 and update
2) Strategy-5-USDJPY-M15
3) Strategy-5-EURJPY-M15 and update
4) Strategy-5-USDCAD-M15
5) Strategy-5-AUDUSD-M15
6) Strategy-5-NZDJPY-M15
7) Strategy-5-GBPJPY-M15
8) Strategy-5-GBPUSD-M15
9) Strategy-5-CADJPY-M15
10) Strategy-5-NZDUSD-M15
11) Strategy-5-EURGBP-M15
12) Strategy-5-EURAUD-M15
13) Strategy-5-AUDJPY-M15
14) Strategy-5-AUDCAD-M15
Allstrategies in one file:
I. STRATEGIES - 1 (works similar as Hot Point Auto EA ). Strategy=Trend, Virtual Deposits=5000, MaxLots=10, VirtualReverse=True, CloseBeforeWeekend=True.
GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_7541.txt2) Strategy-1-USDJPY-M15
II.STRATEGIES-2 (works similar as GreenPointAuto).
GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_7542.txt1) Strategy-2-USDCAD-M15
III. COMBINATION-1 (Strategy1 + Strategy2)1) COMBINATION-1 EURUSD M15 (64 virtual strategies) (consists of 34 Strategy-1, 34 Strategy - 2 for EURUSD M15)
GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_7543.txt2) COMBINATION-1 USDCAD M15 (158 virtual strategies) (consists of 79 Strategy-1, 79 Strategy - 2 for USDCAD M15)
GeneratorPro_15_USDCAD_7543.txt
IV. Trend&AntiTrend (Combination EA)1) Trend&AntiTrend EURUSD M15
GeneratorPro_15_USDCAD_7544.txt
GeneratorPro_15_USDJPY_7544.txt4) Trend&AntiTrend AUDCAD M15
GeneratorPro_15_AUDNZD_7544.txt
V. STRATEGY-5 (Black Point Auto EA)
1) Strategy-5-EURUSD-M15
GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_7545.txt
GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_75452.txt
2) Strategy-5-USDJPY-M15
GeneratorPro_15_USDJPY_7545.txt
3) Strategy-5-EURJPY-M15
GeneratorPro_15_EURJPY_7545.txt
GeneratorPro_15_EURJPY_75452.txt
4) Strategy-5-USDCAD-M15
GeneratorPro_15_USDCAD_7545.txt
5) Strategy-5-AUDUSD-M15
GeneratorPro_15_AUDUSD_7545.txt
6) Strategy-5-NZDJPY-M15
GeneratorPro_15_NZDJPY_7545.txt
7) Strategy-5-GBPJPY-M15
GeneratorPro_15_GBPJPY_7545.txt
8) Strategy-5-GBPUSD-M15
GeneratorPro_15_GBPUSD_7545.txt
9) Strategy-5-CADJPY-M15
GeneratorPro_15_CADJPY_7545.txt
10) Strategy-5-NZDUSD-M15
GeneratorPro_15_NZDUSD_7545.txt
11) Strategy-5-EURGBP-M15
GeneratorPro_15_EURGBP_7545.txt
12) Strategy-5-EURAUD-M15
GeneratorPro_15_EURAUD_7545.txt
13) Strategy-5-AUDJPY-M15
GeneratorPro_15_AUDJPY_7545.txt
14) Strategy-5-AUDCAD-M15