Strategies for GENERATOR PRO
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Strategies for GENERATOR PRO

2 February 2018, 11:12
Sergey Rozhnov
Sergey Rozhnov
8
2 165

EA Generator Pro - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22005 Detailed description - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713891

Советник Generator Pro - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/22005 Подробное описание - https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/713543


*.txt files - are strategies for Generator Pro. This is an array of set of parameters of virtual strategies.

You should place the *.txt file in the MQL4/files folder and in the tester/files folder.

To activate these files in the settings of the adviser you need to set the parameter Trade_Mode = From_File. And set MagicNumber = (number from file name). And also check that the period and the symbol matches the file name.

GeneratorPro_PP_XXXYYY_1234.txt (where PP is the period in minutes, XXXYYY is the currency pair, 1234 is the Magic Number)

Content (оглавление):

I. STRATEGIES-1

1) Strategy-1-EURUSD-M15

2) Strategy-1-USDJPY-M15

3) Strategy-1-EURJPY-M15

4) Strategy-1-USDCAD-M15

II. STRATEGIES-2

1) Strategy-2-EURUSD-M15

2) Strategy-2-USDCAD-M15

III. COMBINATION-1

1) Combination-1-EURUSD (Strategy-1-EURUSD-M15, Strategy-2-EURUSD-M15)

2) Combination-1-USDCAD (Strategy-1-USDCAD-M15, Strategy-2-USDCAD-M15)

IV. TREND&ANTITREND (Combination EA)

1) Trend&AntiTrend-EURUSD-M15

2) Trend&AntiTrend-USDCAD-M15 & USDCAD2-M15

3) Trend&AntiTrend-USDJPY-M15

4) Trend&AntiTrend-AUDCAD-M15

5) Trend&AntiTrend-NZDCAD-M15

6) Trend&AntiTrend-AUDNZD-M15

V. STRATEGIES-5  (Black Point Auto EA)

1) Strategy-5-EURUSD-M15 and update

2) Strategy-5-USDJPY-M15

3) Strategy-5-EURJPY-M15 and update

4) Strategy-5-USDCAD-M15

5) Strategy-5-AUDUSD-M15

6) Strategy-5-NZDJPY-M15

7) Strategy-5-GBPJPY-M15

8) Strategy-5-GBPUSD-M15

9) Strategy-5-CADJPY-M15

10) Strategy-5-NZDUSD-M15

11) Strategy-5-EURGBP-M15

12) Strategy-5-EURAUD-M15

13) Strategy-5-AUDJPY-M15

14) Strategy-5-AUDCAD-M15


Allstrategies in one file:


I. STRATEGIES - 1 (works similar as Hot Point Auto EA ). Strategy=Trend, Virtual Deposits=5000, MaxLots=10, VirtualReverse=True, CloseBeforeWeekend=True.

1) Strategy-1-EURUSD-M15

GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_7541.txt

2) Strategy-1-USDJPY-M15 3) Strategy-1-EURJPY-M154) Strategy-1-USDCAD-M15

II.STRATEGIES-2 (works similar as GreenPointAuto). 

1) Strategy-2-EURUSD-M15

GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_7542.txt

1) Strategy-2-USDCAD-M15

III. COMBINATION-1 (Strategy1 + Strategy2)

1) COMBINATION-1 EURUSD M15 (64 virtual strategies) (consists of 34 Strategy-1, 34 Strategy - 2 for EURUSD M15)

GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_7543.txt 

2) COMBINATION-1 USDCAD M15 (158 virtual strategies) (consists of 79 Strategy-1, 79 Strategy - 2 for USDCAD M15)

GeneratorPro_15_USDCAD_7543.txt

IV. Trend&AntiTrend (Combination EA)

1) Trend&AntiTrend EURUSD M15

GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_7544.txt 

2) Trend&AntiTrend USDCAD M15 & USDCAD2 M15

GeneratorPro_15_USDJPY_7544.txt 

4) Trend&AntiTrend AUDCAD M15
6) Trend&AntiTrend AUDNZD M15

1) Strategy-5-EURUSD-M15

GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_7545.txt

GeneratorPro_15_EURUSD_75452.txt

2) Strategy-5-USDJPY-M15

GeneratorPro_15_USDJPY_7545.txt

3) Strategy-5-EURJPY-M15

GeneratorPro_15_EURJPY_7545.txt

GeneratorPro_15_EURJPY_75452.txt

4) Strategy-5-USDCAD-M15

GeneratorPro_15_USDCAD_7545.txt

5) Strategy-5-AUDUSD-M15

GeneratorPro_15_AUDUSD_7545.txt 

6) Strategy-5-NZDJPY-M15

GeneratorPro_15_NZDJPY_7545.txt 

7) Strategy-5-GBPJPY-M15

GeneratorPro_15_GBPJPY_7545.txt

8) Strategy-5-GBPUSD-M15

GeneratorPro_15_GBPUSD_7545.txt 

9) Strategy-5-CADJPY-M15

GeneratorPro_15_CADJPY_7545.txt

10) Strategy-5-NZDUSD-M15

GeneratorPro_15_NZDUSD_7545.txt

11) Strategy-5-EURGBP-M15

GeneratorPro_15_EURGBP_7545.txt

12) Strategy-5-EURAUD-M15

GeneratorPro_15_EURAUD_7545.txt

13) Strategy-5-AUDJPY-M15

GeneratorPro_15_AUDJPY_7545.txt

14) Strategy-5-AUDCAD-M15

GeneratorPro_15_AUDCAD_7545.txt