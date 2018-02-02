Советник Generator Pro - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/22005 Подробное описание - https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/713543





*.txt files - are strategies for Generator Pro. This is an array of set of parameters of virtual strategies.

You should place the *.txt file in the MQL4/files folder and in the tester/files folder.

To activate these files in the settings of the adviser you need to set the parameter Trade_Mode = From_File. And set MagicNumber = (number from file name). And also check that the period and the symbol matches the file name.

GeneratorPro_PP_XXXYYY_1234.txt (where PP is the period in minutes, XXXYYY is the currency pair, 1234 is the Magic Number)

Content (оглавление):



Allstrategies in one file:





