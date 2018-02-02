Generator Pro Manual





2. Create a strategy file in the strategy tester.



1) Download, or update the quotes of the pair for which you will receive the file. In the terminal, select Tools - Archive of quotations.

2) Open the Strategy Tester. Select a symbol. Period (recommended M15). The model (if WaitNextBarForOpen = true, you can use to speed up the optimization. Control points, if WaitNextBarForOpen = true and WaitNextBarForClose = true, then you can use the Open prices, if both parameters are false, then you need to use All ticks). Spread (manually set the average broker spread). Choose dates. Uncheck Visualization.

3) Open the properties of the expert. Install TradeMode = Create_mode.

4) Choose Strategy.

5) Select DynamicExcludeMode. If true, then those strategies that lose their virtual deposits VirtualBalance, they will be excluded and the time for optimization will decrease. False - can be used if you need to determine the best strategies taking into account the loss of virtual deposits. For example, the first strategy may lose a virtual deposit of 5000 once, and make a profit of 20,000, and the second strategy will not lose the deposit, and will receive a profit of 10,000. In this case, the first strategy will be selected if the Profit selection option is set.

6) Choose a criterion for selecting the best strategies Top_Mode. Three types of Profit - selected at which the best profit, ProfitAndDrawdown - which have the best ratio of profit and drawdown, Drawdown - which have a smaller drawdown.

7) Choose how many total strategies will be selected in the file Top_Size.

8) If you want to continue the optimization, and you have an ignore file, then set the UseIgnorFile = true parameter and in IgnorFile enter the file name. When using an ignore file, it is necessary that all parameters that were previously received when receiving the ignore file remain unchanged, otherwise the list of ignored strategies will not be correct. (To save parameters for further optimization, it is also recommended to save the Set file with parameters and load it before that).

9) Configure the virtual parameter ranges in the GENERATOR section.

10) Configure the advanced settings.

11) Define additional parameters that will participate in the optimization. If they are set to false, then the value that is set in the advanced parameters will be used.

12) Click Ok. And run the test with the Start button.

13) If you open the Log tab, or open the log file, you will see how many strategies are initiated, there will also be information about free and used memory.

If there is not enough memory, the message "Not Enough Memory" will appear in the log and the test will be interrupted. In this case, you need to reduce the number of optimized parameters (for example, set a larger step, or exclude some parameters from optimization).

14) When the testing is completed (the testing time depends on the number of strategies and the computer's power), the list of selected strategies, strategy numbers, parameters, and selection criteria values ​​will be displayed in the log.





If the result of a particular virtual strategy is less than zero, then this strategy will not be included in the best. In this regard, the top best strategies can be less than the chosen size, or generally be equal to 0, if all the strategies have received poor results, or were all excluded with the help of DynamicExcludeMode. Also in the log will be information about creating files with their names (if files with this name existed, they will be overwritten), and information about the numbers of the strategies that were lost during this testing. You can also see the time taken for the test (total time ....)

15) It is recommended to create a separate folder and copy into it three optimization files, as well as a set-file of the advisor's parameters. Three optimization files are located in ... tester / files. The Set file is created in the Expert Properties by clicking the Save button.

16) To work with the received file in the strategy tester, select the parameter TradeMode = From_file. It is recommended to check the received settings at other time intervals. If the results suit, then you can go to the real-time trade.

3. Using the strategy file for real-time trading.

1) Before installing the Expert Advisor on the chart, check the chart period, the symbol name, and MagicNumber - they must match the name of the file. GeneratorPro_PP_XXXYYY_1234.txt (where PP is the period in minutes, XXXYYY is the currency pair, 1234 is the Magic Number) 2) Copy the strategy file to the folder .../MQL4/Files. Also, if there is a set file, copy it to the /MQL4/Presets folder. 3) Set the EA on the chart. Set TradeMode=From_file. (Or if you have *.set file, load it). Click Ok. 4) The parameters will be downloaded from the file automatically if the saved file is not found. If the saved file from the previous job is found, or if you want to download a new file, you must click the Restart-Confirm button on the graph. After that, if there were open orders with this Magic Number, then they will be closed. 4. Addition, modification of the strategy file.



1) You can manually change the virtual parameters of the strategies in the strategy file. 2) You can also add strategies from several files. Or delete several strategies. One strategy is one line. The characters at the beginning of the line (S [10], S [97], etc.) are optional and can be arbitrary, so when you merge files, you do not need to rename these numbers. 3) The first line contains information about the version of the Expert Advisor that made this file, as well as information about optimization, which may be useful to you in the future. Also this first line will be displayed on the chart in the Strategies section .

5. News filter.

1) The news filter uses the ForexFactory.com calendar and the free FFCal indicator, for its operation it is required to allow DLL import. It was slightly upgraded and corrected by me. did not work correctly. You can find the corrected version in the attachment ffcal_hp.mq4, as well as the compiled version of ffcal_hp.ex4. Check that the names of the downloaded files are correct. If they are different, then delete the unnecessary part of the name, or download the zip file and unpack it. The names must be ffcal_hp.mq4 and ffcal_hp.ex4 2) These files must be copied to the MQL4 / Indicators folder. And then in the terminal in the Navigator-Indicators field, click Refresh. The indicator should appear. If it does not appear, you need to install it in MetaEditor with your terminal version. 3) In the terminal settings, enable the DLL import. Service-Settings-Expert Advisors-Allow DLL import.

4) And after that, install the Expert Advisor on the chart and NewsFilter = true, and verify that the DLL import is allowed. If the Expert Advisor was previously installed, it may be necessary to delete and re-install on the schedule.

5) Do not put the indicator on the same chart with the advisor, because they will interfere with each other.



