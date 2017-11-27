Store Real Tick data in MySql DB

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Hello
Dear Traders And Developers.
Today i made program to scan all mt4 symbols and store it in mysql table.
This program work every market tick and store below items on MySql table.
1.Bid
2.Ask
3.Spread
4.Open
5.Close
6.High
7.Low
8.more details can add.
all above informations will be scan every market tick and store in MySql table.
With my program :
1. Save Live Market in MySql.
2. Export table data in excel file.
3. Use it for your analysis other other propose.
Drink cofee and hear music and enjoy Forex.