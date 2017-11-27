Store Real Tick data in MySql DB

Tomas Vanek :

Hello, thank you very much for this. Please is it possible to download?







Thanks for contact me.





If you need this program, Follow steps :





Work Process :

1. must have host and domain or FTP account.

(if you dont know how should find it . i can help you)

2. I must install php code i made in your FTP account.

3. You must run EA i made on your account.





Service that you receive after order it.

1. I will install PHP code and Make MySql DB on your FTP account.

2. I will send EA (ex4) file.

3. I will send training videos.

4.I will Support you.





How much is it?

You can order it as job in freelance page by minimum job cost in mql5 _ 30$.





YOU CAN ORDER IT NOW

EEECAD

I didnt release it on market so you must order it.