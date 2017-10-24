My Trading GU today

Base on my analize ( my post in my personal blog )

GBPUSD, 24 Oct 2017





Timeframe : H-4

Indicator: Support n Resisten , EMA200 (Red) dan EMA50 (Blue)

Analize : EMA200 and EMA50 still looks going down, even the EMA200 start to flat. I look sell when price touch the EMA200 line.





Trend : BEARISH

Recomendation : SELL

Exit plan : Close profit manually or stay on TP. and Cut loss if price goin to break-out the EMA200 or stay with the SL.





Image is when i entry on EMA200, and close position when price is down about 26 pips