My Trading GU today

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Base on my analize ( my post in my personal blog )
GBPUSD, 24 Oct 2017
Timeframe : H-4
Indicator: Support n Resisten , EMA200 (Red) dan EMA50 (Blue)
Analize : EMA200 and EMA50 still looks going down, even the EMA200 start to flat. I look sell when price touch the EMA200 line.
Trend : BEARISH
Recomendation : SELL
Exit plan : Close profit manually or stay on TP. and Cut loss if price goin to break-out the EMA200 or stay with the SL.
Image is when i entry on EMA200, and close position when price is down about 26 pips