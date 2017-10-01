(01 october 2017)The week ahead: Hurricane impact on US data seen

The coming week is typical for a first week of the month; important data releases will clarify the economic conditions of the previous month.

On Monday, manufacturing PMIs around the globe will be released, and on Friday US labor market data. Markets will get a handle on the hurricane impact in the US. Apart from this, CIO expects a solid round of figures.





In the US, vehicle sales and international trade will further specify GDP estimates for 3Q. In addition to the data CIO expects more news out of Washington on the budget and out of Berlin on the coalition talks.

(By UBS)