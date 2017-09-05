FOREX FORECAST FOR 5 SEPTEMBER

USD/CHF



The pair reached the local support in the area of 0.9550. Technically, a confident breakthrough below will speed up the sale, however in the long term the main support is at the level of 0.9450.



USD/JPY



The pair fell to 109.30 today and may move beyond the level of 109.00.



The main reason for the growth of the Japanese currency remains the situation in the North Korea, however the panic on this issue is beginning to weaken.





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