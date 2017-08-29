FOREX FORECAST FOR 29 AUGUST

USD/JPY



The pair has real chances to fall below the key level of 108.00 in light of geopolitical tensions related to North Korea and political uncertainty in the US.



Today USD/JPY fell to the 108.34. It is the minimum since April 18, 2017. This is just above the annual minimum at the level of 108.13, formed on April 17.



EUR/USD



The pair exceeded the level of 1.2000 for the first time since January 2015. Due to the execution of the above placed stops, the EUR/USD pair jumped to 1.2028.



The cause of such movement was also in light of geopolitical tensions around the Korean peninsula.

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