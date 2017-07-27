EURUSD reaches the target – Analysis - 27-07-2017

The EURUSD pair achieved strong gains yesterday to approach from the bullish channel's resistance that appears on chart, which rises now to 1.1765, while the price gets continuous positive support by the EMA50, which supports the continuation of the bullish wave on the short term basis, noting that breaching the mentioned resistance will push the price to head towards 1.1870 as a next main station.

Therefore, we will continue to suggest the bullish trend in the upcoming sessions conditioned by holding above 1.1595, noting that the price might be forced to show some temporary sideways trading until managing to get enough positive momentum to push the price to continue the expected bullish trend.

Expected trading range for today is between 1.1650 support and 1.1870 resistance.

Expected trend for today: Bullish