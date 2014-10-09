THE VIDEO - How The Economic Machine Works

Created by Ray Dalio this simple but not simplistic and easy to follow 30 minute, animated video answers the question, "How does the economy really work?" Based on Dalio's practical template for understanding the economy, which he developed over the course of his career, the video breaks down economic concepts like credit, deficits and interest rates, allowing viewers to learn the basic driving forces behind the economy, how economic policies work and why economic cycles occur.

Ray Dalio











The king of the rich hedge fund industry is back. After a tough stretch, Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, the world's biggest hedge fund firm, posted some solid performance figures in the first half of 2014, beating the stock market indexes and most hedge fund managers. Dalio's key All Weather fund, which lost money in 2013, rose 11.17% in the first six months of 2014. Bridgewater's big Pure Alpha hedge fund returned 7.77% in the first six months of the year. Dalio's performance stands out even more because of the well-documented struggles in 2014 of most macro-managers, a category that broadly includes Dalio. Bridgewater is now managing some $160 billion. Still, not everything has gone Dalio's way in 2014.





