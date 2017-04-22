Shanghai is now the world's largest international trading city

An official says this is a result of the government's efforts to cut red tape, encourage cross-border e-commerce platforms and support development of local brands.

He said Shanghai's foreign trade is set to grow 20 percent in the first quarter of this year to around 750 billion yuan.

The Shanghai free trade zone has also helped trade become more efficient and cut costs through faster customs clearance and foreign exchange payments.

Official data shows trade conducted in the pilot program rose six times from a year ago to nearly 2.5 billion yuan last year.



