Digest from Bizgroup.info: European stocks are going down.

European stocks are going down, the demand for risk-free assets is growing. Fed chairman Yellen said that the current policy is close to neutral and the rates are going to be slowly increased along with the economic strengthening. She noticed that the economic growth potential is around 2% and worried about weak growth of GDP.

USD/JPY went down. It is also affected by the upcoming presidential elections if France. EUR/USD finds support at 1,0600. ZEW is showing good future in EU economics. EUR/GBP is under pressure and finds demand on 0,8500 The British purchase index is rising higher than expected^ what causes temporary strengthening of GBP. USD/CAD is very close to 1,3300 and keeps attacking this position along with the rehabilitation of the oil prices.