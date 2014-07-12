USD/CAD firms on soft Canadian jobs report

In U.S. trading, USD/CAD was up 0.62% at 1.0716, up from a session low of 1.0631 and off a high of 1.0723.

The pair was likely to find support at 1.0631, the session low, and resistance at 1.0752, the high from June 25.

Official data released earlier revealed that the number of employed people in Canada declined by 9,400 in June, defying expectations for a 20,000 rise after an increase of 25,800 in May.







The report also showed that Canada's unemployment rate rose to 7.1% in June, from 7.0% the previous month. Analysts had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged last month.