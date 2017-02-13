Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

13 February 2017, 13:47
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
156

Pivot Points

Weekly

Last Updated: Feb 13, 3:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.02981.0491.05661.06831.07581.08761.1068
USD/JPY108.36110.62111.92112.89114.18115.15117.42
GBP/USD1.21.22361.23621.24721.25981.27081.2945
USD/CHF0.96790.98370.9930.99961.00891.01551.0314
EUR/CHF1.05171.05931.0631.06691.07061.07451.0821
AUD/USD0.74910.75740.76250.76570.77080.7740.7823
USD/CAD1.26911.28961.29911.31021.31961.33071.3513
NZD/USD0.68440.70470.71250.72510.73280.74540.7657
EUR/GBP0.82490.84010.84610.85540.86140.87060.8859
EUR/JPY115.98118.22119.35120.46121.59122.7124.94
GBP/JPY133.09136.93139.15140.77142.99144.61148.45
CHF/JPY109.95111.44112.19112.92113.67114.4115.89
GBP/CHF1.20191.22461.23811.24741.26091.27011.2929
USD/SEK8.50638.68748.80318.86868.98439.04989.231
USD/NOK7.91258.11758.24478.32258.44978.52758.7325
EUR/AUD1.34391.36841.37741.3931.40191.41751.442
EUR/CAD1.35341.37521.38381.39691.40551.41861.4404
AUD/CAD0.97940.99120.99781.0031.00961.01491.0267
AUD/JPY82.5384.4985.786.4487.6588.490.35
CAD/JPY81.9484.0385.2886.1187.3688.290.28

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.