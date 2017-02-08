Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

8 February 2017, 13:57
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
114

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Feb 8, 4:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.05691.06271.06551.06851.07131.07431.0801
USD/JPY110.56111.4111.89112.24112.73113.07113.91
GBP/USD1.20681.22681.23891.24681.25891.26681.2868
USD/CHF0.98320.99030.9940.99741.00111.00441.0115
EUR/CHF1.06031.0631.06451.06571.06721.06841.0712
AUD/USD0.74870.75630.75950.76380.76710.77140.7789
USD/CAD1.29481.30581.31211.31671.32311.32761.3386
NZD/USD0.71440.72290.72650.73150.73510.740.7486
EUR/GBP0.83550.84620.850.8570.86070.86770.8784
EUR/JPY118.73119.32119.7119.91120.29120.51121.1
GBP/JPY135.71137.82139.2139.93141.31142.03144.14
CHF/JPY111.39111.95112.29112.51112.86113.07113.63
GBP/CHF1.2131.22841.23831.24381.25371.25911.2745
USD/SEK8.76818.82018.8448.87218.89598.92418.9761
USD/NOK8.1778.24358.28198.30998.34838.37648.4428
EUR/AUD1.38451.39181.39621.39911.40351.40641.4137
EUR/CAD1.39141.39911.40391.40691.41161.41461.4224
AUD/CAD0.995211.00291.00491.00771.00971.0146
AUD/JPY84.6785.1885.4685.6885.9686.1886.68
CAD/JPY84.0584.6384.9385.285.5185.7886.35

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.