Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

24 January 2017, 13:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
1
165

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Jan 24, 4:03 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.059041.066561.071361.074081.078881.08161.08912
USD/JPY109.709111.479112.085113.249113.855115.019116.789
GBP/USD1.214231.231091.242171.247951.259031.264811.28167
USD/CHF0.985180.991720.993950.998261.000491.00481.01134
EUR/CHF1.067081.069761.071071.072441.073751.075121.0778
AUD/USD0.749470.753380.755760.757290.759670.76120.76511
USD/CAD1.303461.314881.319221.32631.330641.337721.34914
NZD/USD0.705110.7130.718110.720890.7260.728780.73667
EUR/GBP0.845570.853340.856030.861110.86380.868880.87665
EUR/JPY118.929120.281120.792121.633122.144122.985124.337
GBP/JPY138.692140.021140.629141.35141.958142.679144.008
CHF/JPY110.755112.074112.569113.393113.888114.712116.031
GBP/CHF1.224241.234841.241571.245441.252171.256041.26664
USD/SEK8.706098.776198.800498.846298.870598.916398.98649
USD/NOK8.237518.299858.321278.362198.383618.424538.48687
EUR/AUD1.402811.410661.414731.418511.422581.426361.43421
EUR/CAD1.409971.417981.421261.425991.429271.4341.44201
AUD/CAD0.990430.997911.000721.005391.00821.012871.02035
AUD/JPY83.40284.57885.01385.75486.18986.9388.106
CAD/JPY83.16884.20884.66485.24885.70486.28887.328
XAU/USD1193.321204.241210.931215.161221.851226.081237

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.


 