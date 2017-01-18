In Davos, Xi makes case for Chinese leadership role

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a vigorous defense of free trade at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday in a speech that underscored Beijing's desire to play a greater global role as the United States turns inward.





In the first appearance by a Chinese leader at the annual meeting of political leaders, CEOs and bankers in the Swiss Alps, Xi also cautioned other countries against blindly pursuing their national interests, in an apparent reference to the "America first" policies of Donald Trump. [Read more... http://snip.ly/k92vi ] By Noah Barkin and Elizabeth Piper | DAVOS, SWITZERLAND