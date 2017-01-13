Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

13 January 2017, 08:57
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
254

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Jan 13, 10:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.039551.050851.055941.062151.067241.073451.08475
USD/JPY111.137112.893113.794114.649115.55116.405118.161
GBP/USD1.187941.204351.209991.220761.22641.237171.25358
USD/CHF0.991641.001021.00591.01041.015281.019781.02916
EUR/CHF1.065221.068991.070851.072761.074621.076531.0803
AUD/USD0.729860.738720.743440.747580.75230.756440.7653
USD/CAD1.280661.296261.305311.311861.320911.327461.34306
NZD/USD0.689650.699510.70440.709370.714260.719230.72909
EUR/GBP0.852090.861410.866820.870730.876140.880050.88937
EUR/JPY119.63120.666121.189121.702122.225122.738123.774
GBP/JPY135.602137.691138.565139.78140.654141.869143.958
CHF/JPY111.633112.522112.964113.411113.853114.3115.189
GBP/CHF1.207151.21951.224181.231851.236531.24421.25655
USD/SEK8.697978.829478.889728.960979.021229.092479.22397
USD/NOK8.358188.438658.481588.519128.562058.599598.68006
EUR/AUD1.402551.410761.414221.418971.422431.427181.43539
EUR/CAD1.362271.37821.386441.394131.402371.410061.42599
AUD/CAD0.964950.973710.978570.982470.987330.991230.99999
AUD/JPY84.46485.08885.45185.71286.07586.33686.96
CAD/JPY85.06186.10486.67487.14787.71788.1989.233
XAU/USD1164.351180.91187.961197.451204.5112141230.55

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.