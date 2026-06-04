The Impossible Bullion — Optimisation & Set File Guide

The Impossible Bullion v3.23 — Optimisation & Settings Guide

This guide explains how Bullion is configured, what each major setting does, how to adapt the EA to different brokers and prop-rule environments, and how matched presets are handled after purchase. This page is intentionally configuration-focused: it does not publish genome files or expose private preset downloads. For general product information see the Bullion product page.

Quick link Purpose Private message the seller Preset requests, broker / prop matching, purchase support, configuration questions Discord community Forward-test discussion, setup help, release notices, trader chat Live signal Live signal coming soon Product page Market listing, updates, screenshots, public comments





Recommended Raw ECN Broker

The Impossible Bullion has been extensively tested across multiple broker conditions. For live raw-ECN execution on XAUUSD, we recommend RoboForex for tighter pricing and cleaner execution with this strategy profile.

Open Recommended Raw ECN Broker (RoboForex)

How preset support works after purchase If you need a matched preset after purchase, send a private message to the seller with your MQL5 username and proof of purchase on that same account. A screenshot of the MQL5 purchase confirmation, Purchased tab, or product page showing ownership is sufficient. Do not send bank card details, payment numbers, or unrelated personal information. From there, the closest preset is selected from the internal genome library based on your broker, execution conditions, drawdown rules, and account type. Not every buyer needs a custom preset — many raw / ECN users can start from the raw-broker baseline and only adjust a small number of inputs.

What To Send If You Want A Matched Preset

MQL5 username used to purchase Bullion

used to purchase Bullion Proof of purchase from that MQL5 account

from that MQL5 account Broker or prop firm name

Account type — raw / ECN, standard, challenge, funded, instant-funded

— raw / ECN, standard, challenge, funded, instant-funded Drawdown rules — max DD, daily DD, and whether the DD floor is static or trailing

— max DD, daily DD, and whether the DD floor is static or trailing Typical XAUUSD spread during the hours you intend to trade

during the hours you intend to trade Commission model if applicable

if applicable Balance / account size

Any broker suffix or symbol variation such as XAUUSD.a, GOLDmicro, etc.

The more precise your execution details are, the closer the matched preset can be to your real environment.

⚠️ Important Always demo test first for at least 2 to 4 weeks before trading live or funded

Prop firms change rules; always verify your current DD clause yourself before enabling PropFirm mode

News filter uses the MT5 calendar and does not work in Strategy Tester

Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results

The guide below explains how settings behave; changing key parameters without re-testing creates a new strategy profile

Starting Point

When examples below do not specify an environment, assume a raw / ECN retail-style baseline with tight spread and commission pricing. That is the cleanest starting point for Bullion because spreads are tighter, fills are cleaner, and spread-related filters can stay more selective.

Backtest mode reminder: for Bullion, use Every Tick (recommended) or 1 Minute OHLC; avoid Real Ticks when validating regime-dependent behavior.

Strategy Tester: How To Test Your Set File

If you received a genome set file by private message, test that exact set file in MT5 Strategy Tester before going live. The goal is to verify that your local broker feed and execution profile produce behavior consistent with the intended preset profile.

Step What to do Why it matters 1 Select The Impossible Bullion on XAUUSD M5 in Strategy Tester Bullion presets are tuned for this symbol/timeframe profile. 2 Load the provided .set file in Inputs Ensures you are validating the intended genome, not terminal defaults. 3 Use Every Tick (recommended) or 1 Minute OHLC These modes are the supported test basis for Bullion regime behavior. 4 Run an in-sample and out-of-sample window, then compare trade quality and DD behavior Checks profile stability, not just one period's headline result. 5 Only change one major parameter at a time, then re-test Multiple simultaneous edits create a new unvalidated strategy profile.

Why Not Real Ticks For Bullion Regime Validation

Bullion uses a weekly regime filter that reads W1 structure to decide directional gating and trade permission. In Strategy Tester, weekly bars are reconstructed from lower-timeframe data rather than loaded as true broker-side weekly closes. This can shift weekly bar alignment and distort regime decisions during backtests.

Because of that, Real Ticks can produce misleading W1 regime outcomes for Bullion even though it appears more precise intrabar. For Bullion testing, Every Tick is the recommended mode and 1 Minute OHLC is the acceptable faster alternative. This is a tester-modeling limitation; live trading reads actual broker-feed weekly bars.

Environment Use when Main adjustments Raw / ECN retail baseline Tight spread XAUUSD, commission model, no prop DD rules Moderate MaxSpread, PropFirm OFF, static risk, tighter spread filtering Wider raw retail Still commission-based, but spread spikes more often Raise MaxSpread modestly, keep SpreadMultiplier realistic, re-check trailing profile Standard 10/5 challenge-style prop Typical 10% max / 5% daily rule set Enable PropFirm, set PropMaxDD / PropDailyDD correctly, use conservative risk and trade caps Stricter 6/3 prop Narrower 6% max / 3% daily rule set Lower risk, earlier Yellow / Red zones, stricter spread acceptance, more conservative trade frequency

Spread, Execution, And Rule Mapping

Spread Calibration

Observed XAUUSD conditions Typical approach What usually changes Very tight raw / ECN Keep entry filter selective Lower MaxSpread, lower tolerance for random spread spikes Acceptable but wider raw Allow slightly more entry tolerance without normalising bad execution Raise MaxSpread moderately, keep SpreadMultiplier realistic Standard-spread account Not preferred for Bullion Re-test before use; wider spread often requires materially different TP / SL behavior and lower expectancy

Do not raise MaxSpread just to force more trades. If valid trades are being blocked, first confirm your real spread distribution during Bullion's trading hours. A spread filter that is too loose often converts a good genome into a low-quality execution profile.

Prop Rule Calibration

Rule style Key inputs to review Notes Standard 10/5 challenge-style EnablePropFirm, PropMaxDD, PropDailyDD, PropDDMode, Yellow/Red/Dead thresholds Use the exact daily / total DD rules published by your firm, not a brand name assumption Stricter 6/3 prop Same inputs as above, with lower risk and earlier zone tightening Usually requires lower risk-per-trade and tighter trade-frequency discipline Trailing DD floor PropDDMode=DD_TRAILING_HWM Use only if the firm truly ratchets the DD floor with peak equity / balance Static start-balance DD floor PropDDMode=DD_STATIC_INITIAL Most common choice for standard challenge accounts

Settings Reference

The tables below explain what each group of parameters does and how to think about the trade-offs. They are configuration notes, not optimisation promises.

1. Strategy Core

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance Timeframe Chart timeframe Bullion reads for entry logic Use XAUUSD M5. Do not treat other timeframes as equivalent. LookbackBars Size of the breakout range window Lower values react faster; higher values need more structure before breakout. BufferPips Distance beyond the range required before entry qualifies Raise it if you want fewer, cleaner breakouts; lower it if entries are too delayed. MinRangePips Minimum range size required to consider the setup valid Raise it to avoid compressed sessions; lower it only if you have tested thin-range behavior carefully. MaxRangePips Upper limit on range size Usually left wide. Lower only if extremely expanded pre-breakout sessions are polluting entries. MinScoreToTrade Primary quality threshold for Bullion's scoring engine One of the most sensitive settings. Raising it usually reduces frequency and can improve selectivity; lowering it usually increases activity and noise. MaxScoreToTrade Optional upper band limit Normally leave at 0 (off). Useful only for research or band testing.

2. D1 Gate And D1 Classifier

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance RegimeGateEnabled Enables the lightweight D1 ADX chop gate Good first layer if you want simple chop rejection before enabling the full D1 classifier. RegimeGateTF Timeframe used for the gate ADX Leave at D1 unless you are deliberately researching a different regime horizon. RegimeGatePeriod ADX period for the simple gate Higher values smooth more; lower values react faster and can flicker more. RegimeGateMinADX Minimum ADX needed for entries to stay open to new trades Raise it to block more choppy days; lower it to allow more marginal regimes. RegimeClassifierEnabled Enables the full 5-factor D1 regime classifier More advanced than the simple gate. Best enabled only after observation and logging. RegimeClassifierMode 0=diagnostic, 1=block chop, 2=direction-aware Use diagnostic first if you are not sure how the votes behave on your broker feed. RegimeAdxTrendMin ADX threshold for trend vote Raise for stricter trend recognition; lower for more permissive trend votes. RegimeAdxChopMax ADX threshold for chop vote Higher values classify more days as chop; lower values require cleaner trendlessness before blocking. RegimeAtrPctMax ATR % ceiling used inside the classifier Controls how stretched daily conditions are interpreted. Do not change casually. RegimeDiagCSV Writes classifier diagnostics to file Recommended before enabling live blocking in a new environment. MaxHoldBars Maximum bar duration for any open trade Useful if you want to prevent extended holds on M5. CooldownBars Pause between trades after a close Useful to suppress rapid re-entry loops in volatile periods.

3. Session Filter

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance SessionStart / SessionEnd Main trading window in GMT Use the liquid part of the day for XAUUSD. All-hours configurations typically sit around London through New York. ExcludeStart / ExcludeEnd Optional sub-window inside the main session where entries are suppressed Use only if your testing shows a reliably poor intraday pocket. BlockMonday ... BlockFriday Per-day trading switches Useful if one weekday is consistently weak on your broker feed.

Bullion supports SessionStart > SessionEnd for overnight windows that wrap midnight. That allows one continuous session without splitting into two charts.

4. Risk

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance RiskPerTrade Percent of equity risked per trade when using dynamic sizing Lower it first on prop accounts. This is the first place to reduce aggression. CompoundAggressive Whether sizing compounds with current equity Leave on for normal compounding; turn off if you want steadier sizing relative to start balance. FixedLots Overrides risk-based sizing with a fixed lot size Use only if you intentionally want manual lot control. MinLotSize / MaxLotSize Caps on calculated position size Important for very small or very large accounts. MagicNumber Unique trade identifier Change when running multiple Bullion instances on one terminal.

5. TP / SL And Spread

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance TP_Pips Fixed take-profit distance One of the core expectancy settings. Do not alter without re-testing the full exit profile. SL_Pips Fixed stop-loss distance Must be considered together with trailing and breakeven behavior. MaxSpread Hard entry block above this spread level Match this to your real XAUUSD spread distribution. Too high usually harms quality more than it helps activity. SpreadMultiplier Minimum-stop safety buffer relative to spread Higher values are more conservative. Use realistic values for ECN/raw execution.

6. ATR Scaling

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance UseATRScaling Replaces fixed TP / SL with ATR-based values Leave off unless you are intentionally building and testing a volatility-adaptive profile. SL_ATR_Mult ATR multiplier used for stop-loss Lower = tighter stop; higher = more room. TP_ATR_Mult ATR multiplier used for take-profit Usually kept above the SL multiplier to preserve a healthy reward structure.

7. Trade Management

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance UseBreakeven Moves stop after price reaches a trigger Can reduce left-tail risk, but can also cut good trades too early if the trigger is too tight. BreakevenTrigger Profit distance before breakeven activates Lower values protect earlier but often reduce follow-through room. BreakevenOffset Offset beyond entry after breakeven fires Useful if you want small locked profit instead of exact flat break-even. UseTrailingStop Enables trailing stop management One of Bullion's most important exit tools. TrailingStart Profit distance before trailing begins Lower = earlier protection; higher = more room for trade development. TrailingStep Distance maintained once trailing is active Tighter values lock profit faster but can choke runners. EnableTPExtension Enables Progressive TP Extension Bullion-exclusive feature. Useful when strong moves regularly push beyond the first TP. ExtendTPTriggerATR How close price must get before extension logic arms Lower values trigger later; higher values trigger earlier. ExtendTPByPips How far TP is pushed each time Larger steps chase bigger runners but can also delay realization. ExtendTPMaxCount Max number of TP extensions 0 means unlimited. ExtendTPRatchetSL Whether SL is shifted when TP extends Mainly useful if trailing is off and you still want additional protection.

8. Protection

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance MaxDrawdown Total account-level halt threshold Set it to your personal or firm risk ceiling. MaxDailyLoss Daily halt threshold Critical for funded or challenge-style accounts. MaxOpenTrades Maximum concurrent positions Default one-trade structure is the safest baseline. MaxTradesPerDay Daily trade cap Use to prevent overtrading during noisy sessions. MaxConsecLosses Daily stop after a losing streak Useful if the strategy degrades sharply once regime quality falls.

9. News Filter

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance EnableNewsFilter Blocks entries around high-impact events Recommended for live trading. Tester does not emulate MT5 calendar behavior. NewsMinutesBefore Pre-news blackout window Raise it if your broker often widens aggressively before events. NewsMinutesAfter Post-news blackout window Raise it if post-event whipsaw remains unstable on your feed.

10. Shield

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance EnableShield Enables the equity-peak circuit breaker Useful when you want the EA to stand down after giving back too much from a peak. ShieldArmPct Profit milestone before Shield fully arms Higher means Shield waits longer before becoming active. ShieldDrawdownPct Drawdown from shield peak that triggers it Lower values protect faster; higher values allow more giveback. ShieldRecovery 0=permanent, 1=next day, 2=recovery-based reset Choose the reset style that matches your account management rules. ShieldRecoveryPct Required recovery before re-enable in recovery mode Only used when ShieldRecovery=2.

11. Prop Firm Mode

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance EnablePropFirm Turns on zone-based risk control Enable only when the account is actually governed by explicit DD rules. PropMaxDD / PropDailyDD Maximum total and daily DD limits These must match your actual firm rules exactly. PropYellowPct / PropRedPct / PropDeadPct Thresholds for zone changes More conservative profiles move into Yellow and Red earlier. YellowRiskMult / RedRiskMult Risk reduction inside warning zones Lower multipliers reduce size more aggressively as DD budget is consumed. YellowMaxTrades / RedMaxTrades Trade cap overrides in warning zones Useful for cutting trade frequency as the account approaches limits. YellowMinScore / RedMinScore Minimum score floors inside warning zones Raise to demand cleaner setups while under stress. PropStartBalance Reference start balance for DD calculations Leave at 0 for auto-history reconstruction unless you specifically need manual override. PropDDMode Static or trailing DD floor Use the firm's actual rule wording, not marketing shorthand, to choose the mode.

12. Weekly Regime Filter

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance EnableRegimeFilter Enables W1 trend detection Core Bullion filter. Normally left on. RegimeEMAPeriod Weekly EMA period used by the filter Lower reacts faster; higher smooths more. RegimeLookback How many W1 bars are used for slope reading Higher values create a slower, more stable trend state. RegimeMinSlope Minimum slope magnitude to classify trend Raise it to avoid weak-trend classification; lower it to accept softer trend states. TrendMode How trade direction is allowed relative to the weekly trend Bullion-specific directional control. Use the mode matrix below for weekly UP, DN, and FLAT behavior.

Mode Weekly trend UP Weekly trend DN Weekly FLAT TREND_BOTH Buys & sells Buys & sells Buys & sells TREND_WITH_ONLY (default) Buys only Sells only Buys & sells TREND_WITH_SKIP_FLAT Buys only Sells only No trades TREND_BUY_ONLY Buys only Buys only Buys only TREND_SELL_ONLY Sells only Sells only Sells only

TREND_WITH_ONLY is the default for Bullion. Use TREND_BOTH if you want Gold-style both-direction behavior, TREND_WITH_SKIP_FLAT if you want the EA to stand aside when the weekly trend is unclear, and TREND_BUY_ONLY / TREND_SELL_ONLY for pure directional overlays.

13. Additional Prop Filters

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance EnablePropFilters Master switch for the additional prop-only filters Useful when you want extra protection beyond the normal score and regime stack. FilterCounterTrendH1 Blocks entries against H1 EMA50 slope Can reduce counter-trend exposure, but may also cut valid reversals. FilterMinADX Blocks low-ADX entries Use with care; it can overlap with other trend-strength filters. MinADXForEntry ADX threshold used by FilterMinADX Higher values allow only stronger momentum states.

14. Audit, Direction Exclusions, Discord, And Display

Parameter What it changes Practical guidance LogTradeFactors Writes per-trade score audit CSV Enable when diagnosing why trades did or did not happen. AuditCSVPrefix Sets the audit filename prefix Useful when separating logs by environment. BuyExcludeStart / End Suppresses buys during selected GMT hours Use only if a directional intraday bias is consistently poor on your broker. BuyExclude2Start / End Second buy exclusion zone Use if you need two separate buy-suppression windows. SellExcludeStart / End Suppresses sells during selected GMT hours Same logic as buy exclusions. DiscordWebhookURL Main Discord webhook Blank disables alerts. DiscordRecapWebhookURL Optional separate recap webhook Leave blank to reuse the main webhook. DiscordAlertOnOpen / Close Trade event alerts Normal live-monitoring settings. DiscordWeeklyRecap Monday performance recap Useful for VPS-based unattended monitoring. DiscordStartupPing Startup confirmation message Strongly recommended for VPS setups. SetDescription Instance label shown on dashboard and in alerts Important if you run multiple Bullion charts. ShowDashboard Shows the on-chart panel Usually left on. ShowChartExtras Extra overlays and labels Personal preference unless you want a cleaner chart. ShowATRWarning Displays elevated daily ATR warning Recommended on. DebugMode Verbose logging Use only when troubleshooting.

Example Configuration Logic

Situation Usually review first Why Broker spread is tighter than expected MaxSpread You may be able to keep entry quality tighter without losing valid trades. Broker spread is wider than raw baseline MaxSpread, SpreadMultiplier, TP / SL behavior Do not simply lift MaxSpread aggressively; confirm the entire exit structure still makes sense. 10/5 challenge account EnablePropFirm, PropMaxDD, PropDailyDD, PropDDMode, risk, trade caps The rule framework matters more than brand naming. 6/3 account Same as above, but with lower risk and earlier zone tightening Narrower DD tolerance requires faster defensive behavior. Too many low-quality entries MinScoreToTrade, RegimeGateEnabled, RegimeClassifier Raise selectivity before touching exits. Too many trades in poor intraday pockets Session window, exclusion hours, weekday blocks Time-of-day filtering often fixes this more cleanly than changing score thresholds. Good trades stop out too early TrailingStart, TrailingStep, breakeven, SL structure Exit logic is usually the issue, not entry logic.

Deployment Checklist

Attach Bullion to XAUUSD M5 Confirm broker symbol, digits, and spread behavior Set your core environment: retail raw, wider raw, standard 10/5 prop, or stricter 6/3 prop Verify PropDDMode against the firm's actual rule wording if funded / challenge Set a unique MagicNumber and meaningful SetDescription Configure Discord webhook if you want live monitoring Demo test for 2 to 4 weeks Only then move to live or funded deployment

Final Notes

This guide explains how to configure Bullion intelligently. It does not replace broker-specific or rule-specific testing. The same EA can behave differently across feeds because spread, slippage, execution style, and DD rules materially affect the realised profile.

If you want the closest available preset for your environment, send a private message to the seller with your MQL5 username, proof of purchase, and your broker / prop details. If you do not need a matched preset, this guide gives you the framework to configure Bullion manually and understand the impact of each setting.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

All broker and prop firm names are trademarks of their respective owners. The developer is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by any named broker or firm.