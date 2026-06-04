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📊 FREE TOOL: Trading Plan Calculator
I built a fully formula-driven Excel calculator for position sizing and 30-day planning — sharing it with the community for free.
✅ What it does:
• Auto-calculates lot size based on your balance, SL, TP & risk %
• Max lot cap (default 200) — broker limit respected
• Daily compounding table — 30 days, all formulas
• Balance & lot growth charts included
• Works for any instrument (XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc.)
• Available in English
⚙️ Just change 7 yellow cells:
Balance → SL → TP → Orders/day → Risk % → Pip value → Max lot
Everything recalculates instantly.
📥 Download the file below.(Trading Plan Calculator) .zip
Files: