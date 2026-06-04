📊 FREE TOOL: Trading Plan Calculator





I built a fully formula-driven Excel calculator for position sizing and 30-day planning — sharing it with the community for free.





✅ What it does:

• Auto-calculates lot size based on your balance, SL, TP & risk %

• Max lot cap (default 200) — broker limit respected

• Daily compounding table — 30 days, all formulas

• Balance & lot growth charts included

• Works for any instrument (XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc.)

• Available in English





⚙️ Just change 7 yellow cells:

Balance → SL → TP → Orders/day → Risk % → Pip value → Max lot





Everything recalculates instantly.









📥 Download the file below.( Trading Plan Calculator ) .zip







