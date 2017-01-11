Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

11 January 2017, 07:55
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
112

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 11, 9:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.05341.054111.054471.054821.055181.055531.05624
USD/JPY115.615115.816115.884116.017116.085116.218116.419
GBP/USD1.213311.214551.215111.215791.216351.217031.21827
USD/CHF1.015851.016521.016841.017191.017511.017861.01853
EUR/CHF1.072171.07261.072841.073031.073271.073461.07389
AUD/USD0.735930.736760.737260.737590.738090.738420.73925
USD/CAD1.322261.323231.323571.32421.324541.325171.32614
NZD/USD0.696850.698050.698780.699250.699980.700450.70165
EUR/GBP0.865980.866760.867170.867540.867950.868320.8691
EUR/JPY121.999122.186122.255122.373122.442122.56122.747
GBP/JPY140.544140.798140.883141.052141.137141.306141.56
CHF/JPY113.687113.855113.916114.023114.084114.191114.359
GBP/CHF1.234471.23561.236111.236731.237241.237861.23899
USD/SEK9.074079.079479.082339.084879.087739.090279.09567
USD/NOK8.592978.597978.600338.602978.605338.607978.61297
EUR/AUD1.42671.428281.428941.429861.430521.431441.43302
EUR/CAD1.39451.395761.396211.397021.397471.398281.39954
AUD/CAD0.974930.975920.976360.976910.977350.97790.97889
AUD/JPY85.27885.42785.48985.57685.63885.72585.874
CAD/JPY87.34687.46887.51987.5987.64187.71287.834
XAU/USD1186.041187.291188.131188.541189.381189.791191.04

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.