Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

10 January 2017, 02:14
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
1
113

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Jan 10, 4:10 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.040881.048141.05261.05541.059861.062661.06992
USD/JPY113.333114.91115.454116.487117.031118.064119.641
GBP/USD1.188961.203681.209831.21841.224551.233121.24784
USD/CHF1.005071.010651.012841.016231.018421.021811.02739
EUR/CHF1.066781.069591.071271.07241.074081.075211.07802
AUD/USD0.716640.725220.730310.73380.738890.742380.75096
USD/CAD1.306841.314881.318231.322921.326271.330961.339
NZD/USD0.683060.691420.696440.699780.70480.708140.7165
EUR/GBP0.842420.854040.861520.865660.873140.877280.8889
EUR/JPY120.288121.602122.119122.916123.433124.23125.544
GBP/JPY136.346139.159140.103141.972142.916144.785147.598
CHF/JPY112.197113.402113.814114.607115.019115.812117.017
GBP/CHF1.2091.223731.228781.238461.243511.253191.26792
USD/SEK8.948129.002389.021099.056649.075359.11099.16516
USD/NOK8.427618.487328.511268.547038.570978.606748.66645
EUR/AUD1.416021.427231.432171.438441.443381.449651.46086
EUR/CAD1.384051.390251.393681.396451.399881.402651.40885
AUD/CAD0.952940.961670.966750.97040.975480.979130.98786
AUD/JPY84.25384.87685.09385.49985.71686.12286.745
CAD/JPY86.09887.06487.41188.0388.37788.99689.962
XAU/USD1149.641164.491172.571179.341187.421194.191209.04

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.


 