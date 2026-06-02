Analysis of margin levels for June 2, 2026 #NQ100​

#NQ100: BUY 30079.8-30357.3, TP1-30634.8, TP2-31380.8.

Long-term trend: long. The maximum accumulation of volumes of the current contract is located in the range, at quotes 29070.0–29360.0. At the moment, investment operations on #NQ100 are being carried out above the specified range, which indicates the strength of buyers.





Medium-term trend: long. The maximum accumulation of volumes of the medium-term trend is located in the range, at quotes 29950.0–30020.0 and 30300.0–30370.0. At the moment, investment operations on #NQ100 are being carried out inside the specified range, which indicates temporary uncertainty.

The area of favorable prices for buying from the point of view of margin support is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones built from the maximum of 01.06.2026.

The quote of the upper boundary of the 1/4 zone is 30357.3.

The quote of the upper boundary of the 1/2 zone is 30079.8.

Intraday targets: renewal of the highs from 01.06.2026–30634.8.

Medium-term targets: test of the lower boundary of the GWCZ – 31380.8.





Investment recommendations: purchases from the range of favorable prices when a reversal pattern is formed.

Buy: 30079.8-30357.3, Take Profit 1-30634.8, Take Profit 2-31380.8.





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