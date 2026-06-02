💥 Crude Oil Short Trade Running || Quant Direction 3-D Confluence In Action





Hello traders,

I have opened a short trade on Crude Oil. The market bias is bearish across all dimensions of the Quant Direction indicator, including Scalping, Intraday, and Swing trading.

I entered the trade based on the H1 timeframe price action. The trade is currently running, and you can see the setup in the image below.

















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



