Forex forecast for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF 28 November - 02 December 2016

First, a review of last week’s forecast:

- As a reminder, last week more than half of oscillators indicated the overselling of the EUR/USD pair, which gave a reason to talk about a temporary pause in the pair’s southward movement. And so it happened. However, this can hardly be called a correction. It will be more precise to talk about a transition to a sideways trend with a Pivot Point of 1.0585. The pair has not yet been able to reach its goal, the minimum of 2015 at 1.0450, and has finished the week in the same place where it began: in the area of the Pivot level;

- With regard to the forecast for GBP/USD, 40% of analysts were in favour of the pair’s growth, whilst 20% favoured a sideways channel. Graphical analysis indicated the levels of 1.2270 and 1.2440 as boundaries of such a channel. The pair has indeed failed to cross the lower boundary and on Monday leapt upwards by 200 points, turning the level of 1.2440 into a Pivot Point. It moved along it for all four remaining days;

- However, USD/JPY has surely disappointed those 60% experts who had expected its decline. It moved sideways until mid-Wednesday, fluctuating slightly, almost as if it was wondering what direction to choose. The news that came from the US dispelled its doubts, and the pair went up sharply, rising by nearly 300 points. In total, over the past three weeks, the yen lost more than 1000 points to the dollar;

- USD/CHF: the experts' opinions diverged regarding the behaviour of this pair: 55% voted in favour of its growth, 45% voted for its fall. As a result, as is often the case, the pair mirrored the behaviour of EUR/USD, having returned to Monday’s values ​​on Friday.

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Forecast for the upcoming week:

Summing up the opinions of several dozen analysts from world leading banks and brokerage companies, as well as forecasts based on different methods of technical and graphical analysis, the following can be suggested:

- In their forecast for EUR/USD, all the indicators split themselves into two groups: the predictions on H4 foretell a sideways trend, whilst D1 clearly indicates a southward one. The opinion of the latter is supported by the vast majority (70%) of analysts, who identify the levels of 1.0500 and 1.0460 as potential support levels. The remaining 30% of experts believe that the pair will still rebound up to the 1.0650-1.0700 area. A compromise solution is offered by graphical analysis which draws a sideways channel with a quite wide range of 1.0500-1.0720. It should be kept in mind that on Friday 2 December the US employment data change (NFP) will be published, which is usually accompanied by significant dollar pairs spikes;

- Forecasts for GBP/USD suggest a lateral movement of this pair with a predominance of bullish trend. Such statements are based both on the readings of the indicators (65% are for growth, 35% have taken a neutral position), and on the opinion of analysts (35% are for growth, 35% predict a decline, 30% remain neutral). As for graphical analysis on D1, it suggests that the pair has reached its local maximum, and is now expected to decline first to the level of 1.2070, and then even lower to the support of 1.1945. The nearest resistance is in 1.2495-1.2515 zone; the next resistance levels are 1.2560 and 1.2675;

- USD/JPY: The forecast for this pair is almost completely identical to the one given for the previous week. Indicators clearly show the pair's growth, with half of the oscillators indicating that the pair is overbought. 55% of experts continue to expect a decline of the pair. This opinion is shared by graphical analysis on H4 as well, which points to respective support levels at 111.35, 110.80 and 109.80. As for the resistance levels, W1 and D1 clearly show that the pair has reached the corridor where it was moving in February-March 2016. Its upper boundary is within the 113.80-114.85 range, whilst the lower one, 110.80, coincides with the readings of graphical analysis;

- USD/CHF: It is clear that almost 100% of indicators look upward. The analysts’ opinions are the following: 45% predict growth, 30% a decline, and 25% a lateral trend. The latter opinion is also supported by graphical analysis, which points to a sideways movement in the 1.0100-1.01900 channel. The next resistance is at 1.0200 and the support levels are at 1.0060 and 1.0000. At the same time, we can reasonably assume a high chance that this week, just as in the previous one, the pair’s behaviour will once again constitute a mirror image of that of EUR/USD.

Roman Butko, NordFX & Sergey Ershov

http://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials should not be deemed a recommendation for investment or guidance for working on financial markets; they are for informative purposes only. Trading on financial markets is risky and it can lead to loss of money deposited.



