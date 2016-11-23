Back testing GBPUSD 60 Bat
My Trading

Back testing GBPUSD 60 Bat

23 November 2016, 17:33
Ernestas Kvedaras
Ernestas Kvedaras
0
206

Hey!

I finished back testing Bats on GBPUSD.

 

Read more here. 

#gbpusd, pattern, forex, bat, Back Testing, xabcd