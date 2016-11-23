All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading Back testing GBPUSD 60 Bat 23 November 2016, 17:33 Ernestas Kvedaras 0 206 Hey!I finished back testing Bats on GBPUSD. Read more here. #gbpusd, pattern, forex, bat, Back Testing, xabcd Source To add comments, please log in or register How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 38 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 59 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 45 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 47 0 1 The Psychology of Consistency Trading Systems 64 0 Ashinton: More Than Trading Software Trading Systems 67 0 Why Technical Analysis Alone Will Blow Your Account Analytics & Forecasts 59 0 What I Learned Building a Multi-Symbol Scanner (Including a Real Broker Surprise) Analytics & Forecasts 39 0 Global Investing FX Terminal in Live Use: One Month on a Small Real Account Trading Systems 90 0 How to Trade High-Impact News with Pending Orders in MetaTrader 5 Analytics & Forecasts 143 2 1 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 14 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 33 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 40 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 224 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 40 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB