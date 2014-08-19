BHP Billiton to Spin Off Some Assets





BHP reported a net profit of US$13.83 billion for the year through June, after producing more iron ore from mines in the far west of Australia and deepening cost cuts. The result was in line with the median US$13.86 billion forecast of seven analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal.

BHP is overhauling its strategy to focus on producing iron ore, copper, coking coal and petroleum. Central to that move is a spinoff of a collection of assets that until recently were a drag on its earnings.

On Tuesday, BHP said it would create a company to house its entire aluminum and manganese businesses, plus individual mining assets that include its Cerro Matoso nickel mine in Colombia and its Cannington pit in Australia that produces silver, lead and zinc. The new company will also own its South Africa thermal coal business and its coking coal operations in the Illawarra, south of Sydney.

Many of the assets were acquired by BHP in its transformational takeover of the U.K.'s Billiton PLC in 2001, and the move is the latest shift within the mining sector away from a broadly diversified asset base amid a sharp pullback in prices of many commodities.

"In a single step, we will significantly increase BHP Billiton's BHP.AU +1.35% focus on the exceptionally large resource basins that underpin its competitive advantage," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement.

BHP said its Australian investors and holders of its U.K.-listed stock would get all the shares of the new company via in-specie distribution.

The new company will be led by BHP's current chief financial officer Graham Kerr and will be based in Perth. Peter Beaven, who currently runs BHP's copper business, will replace Mr. Kerr as CFO.

BHP said it expects to complete the spinoff in the first half of the 2015 calendar year.

BHP said its annual profits were bolstered by record iron-ore production, which offset declining earnings from copper, petroleum and coal. Management expect to increase output again in the current fiscal year, mainly from Australia, despite concerns among some investors that demand is unable to keep up with global miners' new supply.

Melbourne-based BHP lifted its final dividend by 5% to US$0.62 a share. However, management didn't outline plans for a share buyback, a move that was widely expected by analysts who predicted BHP had the firepower to repurchase up to US$5 billion of its own stock.