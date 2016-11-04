Pivot Points Daily
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Daily

4 November 2016, 02:35
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
108

Pivot Points

Daily

 

Last Updated: Nov 4, 4:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.096291.102911.10661.109531.113221.116151.12277
USD/JPY101.192102.086102.527102.98103.421103.874104.768
GBP/USD1.201991.221791.233821.241591.253621.261391.28119
USD/CHF0.960080.966570.97020.973060.976690.979550.98604
EUR/CHF1.070031.075161.078311.080291.083441.085421.09055
AUD/USD0.756630.761720.764920.766810.770010.77190.77699
USD/CAD1.330391.334481.336991.338571.341081.342661.34675
NZD/USD0.719360.725550.729550.731740.735740.737930.74412
EUR/GBP0.860060.87650.883630.892940.900070.909380.92582
EUR/JPY112.853113.609113.974114.365114.73115.121115.877
GBP/JPY123.021125.453126.866127.885129.298130.317132.749
CHF/JPY104.383105.136105.422105.889106.175106.642107.395
GBP/CHF1.165691.187111.200211.208531.221631.229951.25137
USD/SEK8.764178.853478.909838.942778.999139.032079.12137
USD/NOK8.117278.148778.166538.180278.198038.211778.24327
EUR/AUD1.418751.433071.439031.447391.453351.461711.47603
EUR/CAD1.467051.476341.481871.485631.491161.494921.50421
AUD/CAD1.014221.020631.024811.027041.031221.033451.03986
AUD/JPY77.28178.1278.6178.95979.44979.79880.637
CAD/JPY75.68676.29376.57476.977.18177.50778.114
XAU/USD1256.091277.121289.711298.151310.741319.181340.21

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.