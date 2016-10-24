Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

24 October 2016, 09:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
107

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Oct 24, 10:05 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.085051.086571.087431.088091.088951.089611.09113
USD/JPY103.425103.612103.7103.799103.887103.986104.173
GBP/USD1.215491.218681.220431.221871.223621.225061.22825
USD/CHF0.991420.992540.993070.993660.994190.994780.9959
EUR/CHF1.079781.080551.081041.081321.081811.082091.08286
AUD/USD0.759880.761320.762150.762760.763590.76420.76564
USD/CAD1.328631.331011.332021.333391.33441.335771.33815
NZD/USD0.714450.71570.716360.716950.717610.71820.71945
EUR/GBP0.887340.888870.889510.89040.891040.891930.89346
EUR/JPY112.727112.839112.905112.951113.017113.063113.175
GBP/JPY126.352126.586126.72126.82126.954127.054127.288
CHF/JPY104.256104.35104.389104.444104.483104.538104.632
GBP/CHF1.210051.212171.21341.214291.215521.216411.21853
USD/SEK8.885738.899828.905918.913918.928.9288.94209
USD/NOK8.191038.218738.229168.246438.256868.274138.30183
EUR/AUD1.423181.424711.425441.426241.426971.427771.4293
EUR/CAD1.447571.449251.450051.450931.451731.452611.45429
AUD/CAD1.015581.01641.016791.017221.017611.018041.01886
AUD/JPY78.99879.08779.14179.17679.2379.26579.354
CAD/JPY77.64177.73477.78877.82777.88177.9278.013
XAU/USD1261.721263.751264.831265.781266.861267.811269.84

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.