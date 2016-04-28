Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Lots of economic dockets scheduled for today and only few with high risks associated.



Data released so far –



Australia – Import price index declined -3% in first quarter while export prices have -4.7%.

– Import price index declined -3% in first quarter while export prices have -4.7%. Japan – Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept monetary policy unchanged with interest rates at -0.1% and asset purchase program at ¥80 trillion.



Upcoming –



Japan – Housing starts report and construction orders for March will be released at 5:00 GMT.

– Housing starts report and construction orders for March will be released at 5:00 GMT. China – CB leading economic index will be released in December.

– CB leading economic index will be released in December. United Kingdom – Nationwide housing prices will be released at 6:00 GMT. GFK consumer confidence will be released at 23:00 GMT.

– Nationwide housing prices will be released at 6:00 GMT. GFK consumer confidence will be released at 23:00 GMT. Spain – First quarter unemployment report will be released at 7:00 GMT, along with HICP for April.

– First quarter unemployment report will be released at 7:00 GMT, along with HICP for April. Italy – Wage inflation will be released at 8:00 GMT.

– Wage inflation will be released at 8:00 GMT. Greece – Retail sales for February and producer price index for March will be released at 9:00 GMT.

– Retail sales for February and producer price index for March will be released at 9:00 GMT. Euro Zone – Euro Zone sentiment which includes industrial confidence, services sentiment, consumer confidence, economic sentiment and business climate will be released at 9:00 GMT.

– Euro Zone sentiment which includes industrial confidence, services sentiment, consumer confidence, economic sentiment and business climate will be released at 9:00 GMT. Portugal – Business and consumer confidence will be released today.

– Business and consumer confidence will be released today. Germany – HICP inflation reading for April will be released at 12:00 GMT.

– HICP inflation reading for April will be released at 12:00 GMT. United States – Weekly jobless claims report will be released at 12:30 GMT, along with first quarter GDP number. EIA will release weekly natural gas inventory report at 14:30 GMT. Kansas FED manufacturing index will be released at 15:00 GMT.

– Weekly jobless claims report will be released at 12:30 GMT, along with first quarter GDP number. EIA will release weekly natural gas inventory report at 14:30 GMT. Kansas FED manufacturing index will be released at 15:00 GMT. New Zealand – Building permits will be released at 22:45 GMT.





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