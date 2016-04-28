FxWirePro: USD/JPY Slumps As BoJ Disappoints Markets With No Change in Policy

USD/JPY slumped from around 111.70 levels to 108.74 after Bank of Japan decided to stand put, keeping the policy unchanged, with the interest rate at -0.1%.

slumped from around 111.70 levels to 108.74 after Bank of Japan decided to stand put, keeping the policy unchanged, with the interest rate at -0.1%. The bank announced a lian support program for banks in areas hit by the recent earthquake. Total amount of loans for new fund supply operation is set at 300 bln yen.

he central bank said Japan economy is likely to expand moderately and consumer inflation to hit 2 pct during fiscal 2017.

The Central Bank cautioned about the risk that market uncertainty, slowdown in emerging markets could hurt business confidence.

The yen jolted nearly 200-pips higher versus the American dollar in a knee-jerk reaction and has recovered slightly to trade at 109.38 levels.

Markets now await BOJ Chief Kuroda’s presser for more insights on today’s monetary policy stance.





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