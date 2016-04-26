FxWirePro: Go Short on EUR/SEK Around 9.1700 With Stop Loss 9.1760 and Target of 9.1435

EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.1690 levels.

is currently trading around 9.1690 levels. It made intraday high at 9.1750 and low at 9.1422 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

A daily close below 9.1750 will tests key supports at 9.1437 marks.

Alternatively, current upward trend test key resistances at 9.1880/9.2050 marks.

Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down in daily chart and confirms the bearish trend. Current upward trend is short term correction only.

Swedish march PPI -3.7 pct yr/yr and +0.8 pct m/m.



We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK at 9.17, stop loss 9.1760 and target 9.1435 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









