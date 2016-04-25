FxWirePro: Gold Range Bound in Asian Hours, Remains Well supported Above $1230

XAU/USD is currently trading around $1233 mark.

is currently trading around $1233 mark. It made intraday high at $1234 and low at $1229 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds immediate support at $1227 marks.

A daily close above $1242 will take the parity up towards $1250 marks again.

On the top side, key resistances are seen around $1237, $1242, $1257 and $1262 levels.

Alternatively, a sustained break below $1227 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1227, $1222 and $1212 marks respectively.



We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD around $1232, stop loss $1225 and target $1242/ $1257 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









