High Impact news schedule April-18 to 22' 2016
Analytics & Forecasts

High Impact news schedule April-18 to 22' 2016

18 April 2016, 17:23
Pankaj D Costa
Pankaj D Costa
0
119

Dear Friends,

We have 5 high impact news release schedule in this week (April – 18 to 22, 2016) which may tradable. Time mentioned New York Time.

Wednesday, April 20, 2016

 

USA

Existing Home Sales

10:00 AM ( NY time )

 

Thursday, April 21, 2016

 

UK

Retail Sales

4:30 AM ( NY time )

EU

Interest Rate

7:45 AM ( NY time )

 

Friday, April 22, 2016

 

Canada

Core CPI

8:30 AM ( NY time )

Canada

Core Retail Sales

8:30 AM ( NY time )

Wish you successful trading week.

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