High Impact news schedule April-18 to 22' 2016

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Dear Friends,
We have 5 high impact news release schedule in this week (April – 18 to 22, 2016) which may tradable. Time mentioned New York Time.
Wednesday, April 20, 2016
|
USA
|
Existing Home Sales
|
10:00 AM ( NY time )
Thursday, April 21, 2016
|
UK
|
Retail Sales
|
4:30 AM ( NY time )
|
EU
|
Interest Rate
|
7:45 AM ( NY time )
Friday, April 22, 2016
|
Canada
|
Core CPI
|
8:30 AM ( NY time )
|
Canada
|
Core Retail Sales
|
8:30 AM ( NY time )
Wish you successful trading week.
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Thanks from www.pip2pips.com