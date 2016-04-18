High Impact news schedule April-18 to 22' 2016

Dear Friends,

We have 5 high impact news release schedule in this week (April – 18 to 22, 2016) which may tradable. Time mentioned New York Time.

Wednesday, April 20, 2016

USA Existing Home Sales 10:00 AM ( NY time )

Thursday, April 21, 2016

UK Retail Sales 4:30 AM ( NY time ) EU Interest Rate 7:45 AM ( NY time )

Friday, April 22, 2016

Canada Core CPI 8:30 AM ( NY time ) Canada Core Retail Sales 8:30 AM ( NY time )

Wish you successful trading week.

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Thanks from www.pip2pips.com