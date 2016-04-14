9 tips that will improve your risk management right now

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Risk management usually ranks very low on the priorities list of most traders. Typically, way behind finding a better indicator, more accurate entry signals or worrying about stop hunting and unfair algo-trading practices. However, without proper knowledge about risk management, profitable trading is impossible. A trader needs to understand how to manage his risk, size his positions, create a positive outlook for his performance, and set his orders correctly, if he wants to become a profitable and professional trader. Here are 9 tips that will help you improve your risk management instantly and avoid the most common problems that ... READ MORE