FxWirePro: Buy Gold Above $1234 With Stop Loss at $1227 and Target $1247
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: Buy Gold Above $1234 With Stop Loss at $1227 and Target $1247

14 April 2016, 08:37
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FxWirePro: Buy Gold Above $1234 With Stop Loss at $1227 and Target $1247

  • XAU/USD is currently trading around $1234 mark. 
  • It made intraday high at $1242 and low at $1228 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at $1228 marks. 
  • A daily close above $1237 is required to take the parity up towards $1250 marks again. 
  • On the top side, key resistances are seen around $1237, $1242 and $1247 levels. 
  • Alternatively, a sustained break below $1228 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1222, $1217 and $1212 marks respectively.

We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD above $1234, stop loss $1227 and target $1247 marks.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, Buy Gold Above $1234, Stop Loss at $1227, Target $1247