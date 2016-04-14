FxWirePro: ASX200 Faces Strong Support at 5020, Good to Buy at Dips

Major support - 5078

ASX200 has broken major resistance 5078 and jumped till 5099. It is currently trading at 5095.

has broken major resistance 5078 and jumped till 5099. It is currently trading at 5095. Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 45020 holds.On the higher side any break above 5078 will take the index to 5130/5165/5200.

Any break below major support 5020 will drag the index down till 4960/4920/4900 in short term.The minor support is around 5050.

Overall trend reversal will happen only if it closes above 5200.Break above targets 5275/5300.



It is good to buy at dips around 5000-5010 with SL around 4965 for the TP of 5075/5130





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









