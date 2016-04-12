EUR/USD Forms Diamond Pattern, Sell Below 1.13800 for Further Weakness

Pattern Formed- Diamond pattern

Major resistance -1.1450

Major support - 1.1370

The pair is trading in narrow range between 1.1370 and 1.14454 for the past two trading session. It is currently trading around 1.14227.

On the higher side EUR/USD should break 1.1450 for further bullishness and break above targets 1.1500/1.1545 in short term. The minor resistance is around 1.14380.

Minor weakness can be seen only if it breaks below 1.13800. Any break below 1.13800 will drag the pair to lower level till 1.1320/1.1280/1.1200.



It is good to sell below 1.13800 with SL around 1.14380 for the TP of 1.1280/1.1200.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









