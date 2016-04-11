Carney's `Brexit' Headache Intensifies With Rate Outlook Schism From bloomberg.com

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Mark Carney could face a challenge in just over two months, regardless of whether Britons choose to stay in or quit the European Union. While the Bank of England governor has signaled a slow tightening path, and investors see no rate increase for years, a vote to stay in the EU on June 23 potentially creates a whole new backdrop. With ‘Brexit’ risk removed, markets could pull in bets for a hike, generating a new communication hurdle for the Monetary Policy Committee, which holds its monthly meeting this week. With economic growth relatively consistent -- if not stellar -- and inflation forecast to accelerate, some economists predict a ... READ MORE