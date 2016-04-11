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FXWIREPRO: South Korean Won Breaks Key Support at 1153, Good to Sell on Rallies
- USD/KRW is currently trading around 1145 levels.
- It made intraday high at 1154 and low at 1145 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.
- A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks.
- Alternatively, a sustained close below 1153 tests key supports at 1142/1129/1122 marks respectively.
We prefer to take short position in USD/KRW only below 1148, stop loss 1153 and target 1129 levels.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com