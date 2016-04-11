FXWIREPRO: South Korean Won Breaks Key Support at 1153, Good to Sell on Rallies

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1145 levels.

is currently trading around 1145 levels. It made intraday high at 1154 and low at 1145 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks.

Alternatively, a sustained close below 1153 tests key supports at 1142/1129/1122 marks respectively.



We prefer to take short position in USD/KRW only below 1148, stop loss 1153 and target 1129 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









