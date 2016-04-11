ATR STOPS MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE

This is the Euro chart today. You can be right on the direction , but your broker will chase your stops . 90 % of losses are from stops , and isn t it funny that when you are stopped out , the market suddenly goes your way

The blackBox EA uses ATR stops . They are an integral part of the process and will vary according to volatility , making it harder for your broker to " spike you out" . Some use the EA to just trade with ATR stops, and the best bit is ....you can optimize them yourself using the tester.

So much technology and thought has gone into this ea . On sale for a short while

I look at every theory and have read every good book on trading. I worked 15 years in the city with top league firms like Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. Whatever I try always brings me back to my original trading method...with great success

Using optimized bands calculated by standard deviation from a simple MA. It is just relativity. You always know if you are in an oversold or overbought situation. You cannot get better entry points. A simple affordable way to trade that works on any time frame any currency , commodity or stock index.Combine that with ATR stops, optimize the process...you have a winner and no one else has determined this correlation.

Hundred of copies of my EA have been used and I am practically giving it away

Yours to own forevever on Mt4

http://tinyurl.com/ABlackBoxbyOlivier

the timeless Black Box Method...one trade at a time , proven over years of practice ....often copied...never equaled

My LEGACY FOR THE PRICE OF A COCKTAIL... THE ELEGANT 24/7 AUTO-TRADER

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