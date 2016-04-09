Week Ahead – Big week for Chinese data with GDP in focus

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Looking ahead to the coming week, data out of China dominates the economic calendar with key indicators such as GDP and trade. US and UK inflation will also be watched closely but policy meetings by the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada are unlikely to be market movers. All eyes on China GDP Chinese inflation data will start the week on Monday. Annual CPI is forecast to head higher for a fourth straight month to increase to 2.5% in March. Although the recent pick-up is not considered as worrisome, it could make the People’s Bank of China more cautious to cutting rates further in the near term. On Wednesday, March trade numbers ... READ MORE