US Equity Futures Drop Ahead of Yellen Speech

Major stock futures in the US are trading on a softer note ahead of the weekly jobless claims data release and Fed chief Yellen’s speech.



At the time of writing, Dow futures were down 65 points or 0.37%. S&P futures and Nasdaq futures were down 0.40% each.



Falling Yen is keeping risk assets on the edge and has pushed up volatility in the FX markets. Meanwhile, cautious stance highlighted by Fed minutes released yesterday received little/no attention from the markets.



“When the Fed speaks, World listens”



Yellen is attending a program titled “"When the Fed speaks, the world listens” and will be sharing the stage with formed chiefs Bernanke, Greenspan and Volcker. Markets would be interested hear more from Yellen on interest rates.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

