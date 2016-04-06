FXWIREPRO: EUR/NOK Remains Well Supported Below Key Resistance at 9.4997, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: EUR/NOK Remains Well Supported Below Key Resistance at 9.4997, Good to Sell on Rallies

6 April 2016, 08:40
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
165

FXWIREPRO: EUR/NOK Remains Well Supported Below Key Resistance at 9.4997, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • EUR/NOK is currently trading at 9.4775 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at 9.4925 and low at 9.4704 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance level at 9.4997. 
  • A daily close above 9.4997 will turn the bias bullish again and drag the parity up towards 9.5332/9.5511 marks. 
  • Alternatively, current downfall will take the parity towards key supports at 9.4374 and 9.4152 marks.                      
We prefer to take short position in EUR/NOK around 9.4750, stop loss 9.4997 and target 9.4326 levels.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com


#EURNOK, Fxwirepro, Good to Sell on Rallies, Remains Well supported Below Key Resistance at 9.4997