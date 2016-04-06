FXWIREPRO: EUR/NOK Remains Well Supported Below Key Resistance at 9.4997, Good to Sell on Rallies

EUR/NOK is currently trading at 9.4775 levels.

is currently trading at 9.4775 levels. It made intraday high at 9.4925 and low at 9.4704 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance level at 9.4997.

A daily close above 9.4997 will turn the bias bullish again and drag the parity up towards 9.5332/9.5511 marks.

Alternatively, current downfall will take the parity towards key supports at 9.4374 and 9.4152 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





