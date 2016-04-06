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FXWIREPRO: EUR/NOK Remains Well Supported Below Key Resistance at 9.4997, Good to Sell on Rallies
- EUR/NOK is currently trading at 9.4775 levels.
- It made intraday high at 9.4925 and low at 9.4704 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance level at 9.4997.
- A daily close above 9.4997 will turn the bias bullish again and drag the parity up towards 9.5332/9.5511 marks.
- Alternatively, current downfall will take the parity towards key supports at 9.4374 and 9.4152 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com